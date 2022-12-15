Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died aged 40 as his wife pays tribute to "the backbone of our family". The DJ and executive producer - who worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for nine years having got his big break on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 - is reported to have died by suicide, and his wife Allison Holker hailed him as someone who "lit up every room he stepped into".

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022 In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Allison said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory.

"We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. DJ and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and and his wife Allison Holker. Picture: Sthanlee B Mirador/Sipa USA/Reuters "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you." According to TMZ, he was found dead a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday after suffering "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound".

The outlet added that according to law enforcement sources, Allison, 34, rushed into an LAPD station saying her husband had "left home without his car", which made her concerned. Shortly afterwards, police received a call from an LA hotel about a shooting, and they found Boss' body. When So You Think You Can Dance returned in 2022, Boss took on a role as a judge, and he had previously co-hosted 'Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings' with his wife, with whom he shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia.