We are well into the era of body positivity, with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian celebrating their vaginas. Kourtney just launched a new product in her Lemme line of vitamins and supplements – a “vaginal health gummy” called Lemme Purr.

The TV star claims that the goal of the supplement is to “target vaginal health and pH levels that encourage freshness and taste”. Experts, on the other hand, aren’t convinced, calling it yet “another vaginal scam”. Discussing women’s health and hormonal changes such as menopause or menstruation is only now becoming less of a taboo topic.

How often are you exposed to open discussions about physical conditions affecting vaginal health? One in four men suffers from erectile dysfunction, and because there’s a prevalence of it, there are countless drugs and devices to help men. This is not to say women don’t experience vaginal health issues.

As a result, 40% of women experience sexual dysfunction, but the availability of free information and treatment related to vaginal health is not as free as it should be without feeling ashamed. PRODUCT: Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Purr This speaks to the fact that there is an urgent need to change this narrative. A woman’s sexual function, as well as her physical, mental, and emotional wellness, depend greatly on the condition of her vagina. Social media users weighed in on the latest marketing stunt, some referring to it as a promotion of patriarchy and female insecurities.

Shirin Lakhani, a UK-based GP and intimate health expert, has also commented on Lemme Purr and advises people not to buy this product. “No vagina is odourless and they shouldn’t be; they could have a huge range of smells and it might change based on your diet or menstrual cycle. “If the smell is unpleasant or pungent, contact your doctor,” Lakhani says.