This Mitchells Plain has gone from sharing a one bedroom home with her four siblings, to starting her own successful business. Blanche Henry has defied the odds, and loves being her own boss who heads her own skin care range.

Blanche who was raised in Tafelsig, says when she matriculated in 2001, she had dreams of studying teaching but could not fulfil her dream due to financial difficulties. “As much as I wanted to study, I also understood the predicament my parents were in. Even when we didn't grow up with much, we had just enough, so I knew I needed to help out too, because they have been doing it relentlessly for years.” Homemade: Skincare products. Picture: supplied Blanche says she started working at KFC on weekends and during school holidays to earn money and eventually became permanent at the fast food restaurant.

“I started as a general worker, then got promoted to a supervisor in 2005. I afterwards became the assistant manager and ended in 2016 as the restaurant general manager. “While doing that I was also selling things for other people to still make a few extra rands.” She later worked at two more natural health product companies, heading production and operations.

With well over 20 years experience in the food industry this momma then decided she would start her own business. Inspiration: Son has ezcema. Picture: supplied “The idea for BH Naturals sparked in March 2023. My son has severe eczema and I thought I want to create something that does not contain chemicals and additives. “I also knew how to sell things because of my previous experience, everything just fit perfectly, like a puzzle,” she says, adding that she has over 100 permanent clients since starting in December.

She explains the all-natural products, which she produces at home, is aimed at people with sensitive skin, eczema and psoriasis. She creates her own recipes, thanks to her previous jobs, and only uses natural ingredients like tumeric, cocoa butter, castor oil and sea-moss from accredited suppliers. “This is proof that things will happen at the right time, when God wants it to happen, you just have to be faithful, now I can teach people in a different way, I can say I am living my dream,” she says.