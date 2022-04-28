Daar is April oek nou kratchang!

It was payday and how lekker was that midweek public holiday on Wednesday?

Such a lekker breather to prepare you for the weekend madness.

Come show your heart on Saturday in Atlantis, as the X-Treme Youth Atlantis Empowerment hosts an event for Baby Gracey who is battling cancer.

CAUSE: X-treme Youth’s car show

Gracelyn “Gracey” Green was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML) – a rare cancer of the blood that affects young children – and her only chance of survival is a stem cell transplant.

Her mother Shanique Green, 20, died in a fire at their home, but bravely managed to save Gracey.

Shanique, her ouma Susan Green, 66, and her uncle David Green, 42, all perished in the tragedy in Geranium Crescent, Protea Park, on 4 June 2021.

Shanique’s sister, Lizel Solomons, is now taking care of Gracey and says she’s overwhelmed by the support from the public.

Michelle Fortuin, the founder of X-treme Youth, is hosting a car show in search of the Best Static, Best Wheels, Interior, Sound, Club Display and more.

Michelle says: “When the fire took away her family, our hearts bled for what she was going through but we didn't know how to assist.

“When we heard about her fight against cancer and her need for stem cell donors, we thought of ways to assist. Atlantis Business as well as a few from outside opened their hearts towards this cause.”

PERFORMING: Che-v will rock the stage at the event in Atlantis on Saturday

There will be entertainment by Dean Smith from Suidooster, and performances by Che-v, Talitha, Denzil the Artist, DJ Shockwave, DJ Chado, Swagg United and PJ and Rowan.

ENTERTAINER: Suidooster actor Dean Smith will work the crowd at the car show

The South African Bone Marrow Foundation will do testing at the event.

To donate or enter your car club, contact Michelle on 071 874 0621.

[email protected]