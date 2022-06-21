Following two years of lockdown, the girls from Scottsdene in Kraaifontein came out to bloom on Youth Day when they participated in the annual Miss Scottsdene pageant. The girls said they wanted to show the world that although crime, GBV and gang-related violence are rife in Kraaifontein, there are still plenty of diamonds to be found.

On Thursday, 12 teens made it to the final round of the pageant which was attended by scores of residents on the sport field of Scottsdene High School. Organiser Patricia Cupido says everyone was excited and alles went beautifully. BEAUTY QUEENS: (L to R) First Princess Danielle Davids, 17, Miss Scottsdene Cloe Salies,14, and Second Princess Charlise Jordaan, 17, at the pageant on Youth Day “For the first time in two years, we could hold this competition again and the girls were very excited.”

Also drawing the crowd was the BMW motor club who held a show and shine, while each loud rev had the youngsters cheering with excitement. Ronald Michaels from the Scottsdene BMW Society said: “It was wonderful being part of the celebrations. We wanted to show them that you don’t have to do drugs, rob and steal to be accepted. “You can turn a new leaf and be part of the solution.”

Patrica adds: “We would also like to thank ward councillor Grant Twigg who sponsored the gift cards for the three winners of the pageant. “We had rappers, singers and dancing of the best kind.” 14-year-old Cloe Salies was crowned Miss Scottsdene with runners up Danielle Davids, 17, and Charlise Jordaan, 17.