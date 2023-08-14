The popular High School Jam is back this weekend, but it will be different. For starters, this year the Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) will be joining the learners on stage.

In Concert is the latest original musical theatre offering from BTC and it will be performed with the learners of BAAP (Bridgetown High, Athlone High, Athlone School for the Blind and Peak View High) at the High School Jam (HSJ) on Saturday, from 10am. The BTC has been serving as facilitators in teaching dance, drama and music to these very talented learners, stating: “We are thrilled to be back finally after Covid did not permit us for the past three years to perform. HSJ 2023 is reigniting hope, joy and a sense of community togetherness.” Together with BAAP, other schools participating in the prestigious HSJ are Belhar High, Cedar High, Elsies River High, Fairbairn College, Milnerton High, Muizenberg High, Parel Vallei High, Parow High and Portland High.

The brand-new musical is set in a high school in the aftermath of the pandemic, where a young, insecure, love-struck girl gets the opportunity to further her dance career. But she soon discovers that in order for her to achieve her dream, she has to sacrifice her love for her family. High School Jam has been growing in leaps and bounds, and this year promises to exceed previous years with 6 000 audience members and 500 performers.

BAAP coordinator Jasmine Ziervogel said that to celebrate the 13th birthday of HSJ, they are changing things up a bietjie. Instead of choosing a winner, she explained that the vision is to have all the participants giving it their all as they entertain the audience. “Healthy competition is always good, however it also tends to divide and separate – this is not the vision for HSJ 2023 – this year we are focusing on rebuilding, celebrating and uniting our youth and communities,” Ziervogel added.