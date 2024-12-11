The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has launched their #MyFirstChristmas campaign to encourage members of the public to give a homeless pet some love. The NPO says it has seen an enormous increase in pets being handed over or abandoned at their clinic and shelter leading up to the festive season.

The campaign aims at introducing homeless pets up for adoption to members of the public and to encourage mense to sponsor them to show them some extra love over the festive season. Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive, says: "Christmas is usually a joyous day but my heart always breaks for the pets at our shelter facility who are spending it without a family. “This year we hope to make it a bit more special for them. Members of the public can sponsor a shelter pet to have a Christmas day experience. Our staff and volunteers will, in turn, make their day special.”

There are a variety of sponsoring options including: · R100 - A good cuddle · R300 - A good cuddle, treat and play time

Or you can keep them healthy: R50 - get rid of fleas and ticks R80 - a vaccination to stay healthy