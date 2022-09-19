In honour of teachers, entertainer Uncle Cal and Shaun Nero, director at Edu Vast, are hosting a festival on International Teachers’ Day which is celebrated worldwide on October 5. Teachers will have the chance to be appreciated and pampered, with an exciting day filled with performances from local artists, motivational speeches and loads more to ensure onnies have a jol of a time.

Organiser Nero says the purpose of the festival is to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put in: “We do not really celebrate teachers and they are the custodians of our communities. Without the teaching profession, no other professions can exist because they are the foundation of all other professions. “The idea came about due to the impact my teachers made in my life and until today, I still have contact with them. “When I talk to them they don’t feel appreciated, hence through this Teachers’ Day, we invite parents to buy tickets from us as well as businesses to give to a teacher.”

The event will take place at the Casuarina Lounge, Cape Royal Hotel, in Green Point, and onnies can choose from a massage or aromatherapy with the option of either lunch, breakfast or supper. There will also be a photo booth and a gift pack for those attending. Parents and businesses are welcome to sponsor tickets at R499 a pop, which they can drop at schools of their choice.