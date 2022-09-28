The Nafukwa hitmaker, who died in February following a long battle with mental health issues, will be awarded with the Global BET announced on social media that the hip-hop star would be honoured posthumously for championing the culture and artists.

Rapper Riky Rick will be receiving a gevaarlike award even after his death.

BET International announces South African Entrepreneur, Rapper, and Fashion Icon, Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado will be honored posthumously with the inaugural Global Visionary Award for the 2022 BET #HipHopAwards ! #GlobalVisionaryAward #BET pic.twitter.com/81OKclWoS9 — SA HIP HOP 247 🌍 (@sahiphop247) September 24, 2022

The inaugural Global Visionary Award recognises and honours champions of culture, including artists, DJs and music industry professionals who have made ground-breaking efforts to expand the culture of hip hop on the world stage.

Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, will be the first recipient of the award for his life, work and his lasting impact while raising awareness around mental health issues and shedding light on available coping resources.

BET said in a statement: “Riky Rick’s dynamic and prominent voice in SA hip hop has earned him recognition as a highly regarded creative who has left an indelible mark on the global music scene.