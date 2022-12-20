After a decade of constant practise, hard work and perseverance, Ashlyn Leigh Prinsloo from Strandfontein has achieved what many young athletes can only dream of. The 18-year-old was decorated with the national colours of South Africa two weeks ago after taking part in the National Belly Dancing Competition in Johannesburg.

The soft-spoken young woman tells the Daily Voice that she has been involved in the sport since the age of six. “This will be year 12. I started in primary school when one of my teachers offered belly dancing after school. After a few years I started falling in love with it, just the way you are able to command your body to move,” she explains. Ashlyn says when she took part in the qualifying rounds, she realised that her dream of being a national champ was materialising.

“When I started I didn’t have this in mind, I didn’t even imagine it. But as I got older I started setting goals for myself, things I wanted to achieve, and this is one of them,” she adds. “It wasn’t easy because to place you need to have a percentage of over 80, which is close to perfect. It’s three to four hours of practice a day, so that is why this also means so much to me.” AMAZING: Ashlyn Prinsloo The teen says that when her name was called to receive her colours, her heart jumped up and down in her bors with excitement.

“It was a feeling of relief, I felt proud, I felt emotional. It is something I’ve been working towards and now it’s real.” Ashlyn also gave some motivation to other youngsters wanting to fulfil their dreams. “If your dreams don’t scare you, it isn’t big enough. Also don’t ever give up; it took me 12 years to reach mine, you just have to keep moving,” she adds.