Music producer Shane Jacobs, aka Shaney Jay or “The Plug”, has been nominated for a Producer Of The Year award at the 2022 South African Hip Hop Awards. He is the first Cape music producer to be nominated in this category.

The 25-year-old from Athlone is Youngsta CPT’s producer and has worked with some other industry heavyweights such as Shane Eagle, Emtee, Dj Switch and Netflix. “I feel stoked, what makes it even more crazy is the fact that I’m the first Cape Town producer to ever get nominated for a South African Hip Hop Awards,” Shaney says. We made history. This nomination means a lot to me because it can help me further my career, and other artists locally and internationally will take me seriously.”

Shaney started his journey at the age of 17 and, in 2018, he won the Russian Bear IAMNEXT producer competition. This victory scored him a studio session with Raplyf Records jewel, Kid X. “I wanted to be a rapper but the beats that producers were sending that time weren’t the best so I just decided I am gonna try and make my own beats and then in my matric year, I heard one of my songs play on radio and I continued making beats from there,” Shaney explains.