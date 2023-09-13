The Mzansi Youth Choir has made it to the finale of season 18 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) after an amazing performance of Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac. The choristers made history when they received the Golden Buzzer for their tribute to Nightbirde in the semi-finals.

Simon Cowell was previously in tears after hearing their motivation behind choosing to audition that specific song. Jane Marczewski, better known by her stage name Nightbirde, sang the same song and received a Golden Buzzer during the 16th season, but was unable to progress to the next round of AGT due to cancer. On February 19, 2022, she died. The choristers were inspired by the admirable way in which Nightbirde approached her challenges in life and felt it would be appropriate to continue her legacy, singing their interpretation of her original song.

Celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sophie Vergara gushed about how exceptional the choir was, complimenting them on the outfits, make-up and stage presence. Cowell shared that the act’s energy drew people in and remarked on how the AGT stage has made the choir. Some of Nightbirdie’s family members were in the audience during the choir's performance and Cowell thanked them for honouring her memory with their previous performance.