Blood & Water actress Greteli de Swardt and her hubby Juan have run into a bout of bad luck. The pair had much to celebrate just a few days ago when they celebrated their first wedding anniversary as well as announced their pregnancy, but that quickly ended when misfortune landed on their doorstep.

MISFORTUNE: Greteli and Juan The kykNET Alles Malan actress took to Instagram to let her fans and followers in on what happened, but also to remind them that there is always a silver lining. Along with a heavily pregnant picture of herself standing next to a SAPS van, she wrote: “*Not so fun* weekend dump”. In the long caption she explained how her car – that she named Sandy – was stolen, and while she’s never been “bothered by materialistic things”, this loss was sentimental.

She wrote: “My car got stolen. I never thought I’d be bothered by materialistic things being stolen, but this was a hard one. I bought Sandy after my first big job & i’ve been so proud of myself. It’s the sentiment that hurts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greteli de Swardt (Fincham) (@greteli.deswardt) “2.) Juan & @stefangoosen went to surf on Saturday. His phone, my wallet and Stefan’s keys were hidden in the car (we never leave anything visible in the car.) The little skelm jammed the car & it was a very well planned crime. “He fiddled with it for about 7 seconds & then drove away. Couldn’t believe my eyes. We saw the CCTV footage & will share when we receive it.“