An acclaimed music teacher is on cloud nine after hearing her original composition will be showcased on the world stage. Shadè Jansen, 34, says her composition called Chorale and Toccata will premiere internationally in New York, US, in September.

The Schaapkraal woman started composing music at the age of 10 years old and holds a Masters Degree in music composition. “It took me two days to compose it. I did a mind map of how I was going to structure the music and created music melodies and it worked in my favour. “It sounded OK to my ear, not knowing it was going to be that good,” says an excited Shadè.

GIFT: The organist composing music since 10 years old She is a part-time lecturer at the University of Pretoria and a musical director for various choirs including the Shoprite Jonge Studente, who came out tops at the Super 10 Cape Malay Choir Competition last October. The church organist says the composition was meant as a gift. “I promised my music professor that I was going to compose something for him, there was no agenda behind it, it was a gift to him and I asked him to critique it.”

Shadè adds that after sending the composition to Prof Theo van Wyk, she received an email last Thursday, which was the programme of the organ recital in New York, with her music on it. “I am still shocked but I am very humbled by it. I want women of colour to be acknowledged as a real time performer for their artistry because we are faced with a racial issue as well as a male dominated issue in our fraternity. “I wish that my premiership as a composer will open doors to many future composers and women of colour.”

LEADERSHIP: With the Shoprite Jonge Studente’s trophies Prof Van Wyk from the University of Pretoria completed his DMus (Doctorate in music) in 2005, and was the first person in South Africa to receive this degree. He tells Daily Voice that when he is invited to lecture, he normally brings a new repertoire to international audiences which is exclusively South African. “As part of my repertoire for this project, I added Shadè’s Chorale and Toccata.