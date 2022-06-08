Youngsters interested in a career in music will have their chance on Youth Day. Three powerhouse media companies have joined forces to invest in the musical future of the youth in Cape Town.

Selcorp Media, Music Exchange (MEX) and Jazzathon have embarked on a joint venture with CCFM radio, for the CCFM Music Academy to celebrate Youth Month. Kicking off on Youth Day on 16 June, the three companies will be on-site at the CCFM studio in Muizenberg between 10am and midday, for registrations to their Music Industry Programme as part of the latter’s Career Expo. SelCorp Media founder Selwyn Bartlett says: “Our investment is helping creatives succeed.

HANDS ON: Selcorp Media founder Selwyn “Talent is the first step towards success, but understanding how to steer your career and make a sustainable mark comes from education and training. That’s where we step in and deliver.” Selwyn, Martin Myers and Craig Parks aim to promote self-employment in the music industry and endorse the accredited CATHSSETA Music Industry Ability Course in 2023. Participants will pay a R120 registration fee which will grant access to free workshops held every second Saturday until the end of October at CCFM.

All sessions will be facilitated by the three music stalwarts, along with established local artists as guest speakers who will cover all aspects of the music business. MEX founder and music industry veteran Martin remains actively invested in the entertainment economy, having worked at SONY Music for 17 years and today manages artists of the calibre of Siphokazi Jonas and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse. Martin says: “Our workshops deliver content constructed from decades of lived experience.