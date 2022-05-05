Cardi B’s bek keeps landing her in trouble. The rapper crossed the “line” once again at a Met Gala afterparty on Monday night when she told guests to “take a shot right now, everybody take a line.”

Cardi, 29, had actually been on her best behaviour earlier in the evening, posing in a gold Versace gown on the red carpet. Later, however, the woes maniere came out as she stood on top of the bar of the Standard. In videos that have gone viral on social media, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker told the crowd: “Make sure you got your drinks, make sure y’all do your little [lines]. Whatever the f*** you have to do. We got to turn the f*** up. I want everybody dancing!”

The next day, Cardi insisted it was just “a joke” and told fans on Instagram Live that she feels like she’s “always in the principal’s office”. “Fame has turned me into a prisoner,” she added. Cardi went on to explain that she woke up Tuesday morning to calls about her encouraging drug use.

“I make one joke as a hostess because I am hosting a party and it gets twisted. “Why can’t every celebrity joke around and say slick s***?” she told her followers, admitting she’s “scared” to make any wrong moves. “I’m tired. I can’t be myself anymore,” she continued. “Anything that will go on social media is always bad.