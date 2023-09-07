Sophie Turner is a party animal who enjoyed the nightlife a bit too much, and this is what led to her husband, Joe Jonas, divorcing her. “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source told TMZ shortly after the rock star called time on their four-year marriage.

Joe, 34, filed for divorce in Miami, stating that his relationship with the 27-year-old actress is “irretrievably broken”. A source told Page Six: “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. “There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

The musician hired attorney Tom Sasser, who famously handled Tiger Woods’ divorce. Joe’s statement says that their two daughters – a three-year-old and a one-year-old – have been living with him. However, he wants “shared parental responsibility” after the split. According to court documents, the couple have an ironclad prenuptial agreement in place.

The Blast reported that the Joe will “keep all of his royalties from the music” he has created with his brothers-turned-bandmates, Nick and Kevin. LOVES A GOOD PARTY: Actress Sophie Turner Meanwhile, the British star will reportedly keep the money she made from Game of Thrones and “any residuals from her acting career”. They will also each “keep the rights to their image and likeness and businesses associated with their celebrity status”.