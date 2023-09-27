Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce is getting uglier, with the British actress now suing the pop star for withholding their children’s passports and keeping them in the US. The Game of Thrones actress is taking legal action against the Jonas Brothers vocalist just a few weeks after he filed for divorce, as she claims their daughters, Willa, three, and a 14-month-old girl whose name hasn’t been publicly disclosed, are being wrongfully retained in New York.

Documents filed in Manhattan and obtained by TMZ reveal Sophie, 27, wants the girls to return to her home in England. According to the paperwork, the family made the UK their “permanent home” in April and Sophie and Joe regularly discussed their desire to raise the laaities and have them attend school there because they felt the UK was a safe place to raise them. She explained that “with some hesitation”, she and Joe agreed the kids would go with their toppie while the Jonas Brothers toured the US because she was busy shooting a “very intense” and time-consuming TV series.

Sophie claimed the agreement was that when she finished filming in September, she would fly to New York to “collect the children and return home to England”. She decided to take legal action because she and the 34-year-old singer “refused to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the mother”. Joe’s attorney contacted her team and said the girls wouldn't be returning to England.