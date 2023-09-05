Hollywood marriages really are gedoekom. Now Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for a divorce – apparently she’s been out jolling while he’s home raising the laaities.

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ. One insider told the outlet the couple, who have two children, have been experiencing “serious problems” in their relationship. Over the past three months, Joe is said to have been caring for their young kids “pretty much all of the time” according to one insider, even while touring the country with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

This comes after Page Six reported the Game of Thrones actress was seen dancing in the crowd at Yankee Stadium at the opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ tour last month. FAMILY: With two laaities But the pair, who tied the knot in May 2019, have since been spotted without their wedding rings. They also recently sold their Miami mansion one year after purchasing it.

Joe and Sophie eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and had their eldest child, Willa, now two, in July 2020. On March 1, 2022, it was revealed that the couple was expecting another child, a baby girl, who arrived in July. Notoriously private Sophie eventually opened up about Willa to British Vogue recently earlier this summer, saying: “I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made a living hell and I would get yelled at by my child.”