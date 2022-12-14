“Val plat as die skote klap” is the message community activist Keith Blake and poet CJ Barlow want to convey to mense in gang-prone areas with a new song. Keith, a retired police operational commander from Ottery, says the inspiration came about in 2012 when he noticed that during shootings on the Cape Flats, numerous innocent bystanders were either killed or seriously injured because of stray bullets.

In many cases, he found, mense ran towards and not away from crime scenes, because they are nuuskierig. “When a bullet leaves a gun it is the most dangerous thing to ever run around, it kills and destroys so I was trained in my 30 years in the police that when there is a shooting you val plat and make yourself less of a target,” explains Keith. “I decided to do something about it to save my community and save people’s lives.

“I have written emails to the police, newspapers and the education department to educate the children and community, to compose a catchy song that will stick in people’s heads, but I was not taken seriously.” REACHED OUT: Duo Keith Blake and CJ Barlow Barlow, who is from Kuils River, says he reached out to Keith last year after seeing his appeal on social media and in the newspapers, and decided to compose lyrics and add a kwaai beat. “This song speaks to our people because our people are getting hurt, and the song is reality, it covers all angles of life. It is catchy,” he adds.