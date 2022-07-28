Idol’s SA judge Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the forgotten culture of “black dogs”. Somgaga captioned his video “Black parents of dogs” and had followers in stitches as he shared his points about dogs becoming too Westernised.

“I'm worried about the black dogs losing their culture and traditions. Black parents of dogs, stop talking to your dogs in English. Speak to your dog in your mother tongue. Dogs these days are Westernised and lost their culture of going to the dustbins, barking outside at night on a chain with a long draad (wire); that is black dog culture.” He continued: “Dogs are sleeping in beds and told to ‘sit Booboo, sit.’ That's Western culture.” Barely able to contain his laughter, Somizi added: “Black dogs these days don't know what it means to go ‘voetsek!’ They don't know their ancestors Rex, Spotty, Bobby, they only know Cobby, Brinette, no, no!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The Living The Dream With Somizi reality star then breaks into song as he finds humour in his lecture to "black parents of dogs". The video raked in over 180k views, with a heap of comments. Songress Kelly Khumalo said: "I give up."