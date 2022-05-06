South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo is back on the small screen with season 5 of his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi. In the first episode, which premiered on Showmax on May 4, the Idols SA judge speaks about his relationship with ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

His close friend Vusi Nova admitted that he never liked Motaung. He just tolerated him because Somizi loved him. And by the look of things, many people in Somizi’s life didn’t approve of their relationship, but they had no say because the choreographer was happy. His daughter Bahumi Madisakwane felt neglected and didn’t approve of her father being with someone younger than her.

Her mother, Palesa Madisakwane, was not impressed with the fact that Mhlongo paid lobola and did two extravagant weddings while he had not paid damages for their daughter. According to some South African customs, if a child is born out of wedlock, the father of that child must pay damages to the mother’s family, acknowledging the child. As expected, there has been a division on social media, with people labelling Somizi as a villain.

“And none of his silly fans will tell us to stop watching the show. With the media shoving a sexual offender down our throats, we will watch everyone as it vindicates Mohale. “Call him whatever you like, it will never take away that he was abused and is now being invalidated,” said @vsobudula. Others defended Somizi, saying that it was his chance to tell his side of the story since Mohale had already told his.

“And please, Mohale and his 2 fans must allow Somizi to tell his story in peace. When Mohale decided to tell it and narrate it the way he wanted to, he was not interrupted. So please let Somizi have the same courtesy,” commented @RamokhoaseK. Some even dragged Somizi’s friends, calling them abuse enablers. “That episode felt like a PR exercise. Some of these physical assaults happened in front of his friends, yet they all act dum now. No accountability.

“They’re more concerned about protecting friendship, so they resort to 'it's none of my business.' They’re enablers,” said @TboozeSA. In terms of their divorce settlement, Somizi said they never signed anything, but according to a legal adviser, there is a possibility that they might have to split 50/50 of their estates. And when asked by Lorcia Cooper Khumalo if he hit Mohale, he didn’t give a straight answer. He just said he would let the court deal with the abuse allegations.