Funny guy Napoleon Masinga, otherwise known as The Napsta, is on a quest to break stereotypes that Africans cannot live without meat. After going vegan in 2019, Masinga be telling almal about that in his comedy show on Thursday, The Black Vegan.

Come prepared to lag yourself sat as he explains his journey and challenges of converting to veganism, such as understanding the difference between being vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian and flexitarian. And let’s not forget breaking it to his mom that he can no longer enjoy 7 colours on Sundays, as well as trying to find vegan-friendly chisa nyamas in the township. “I am a black man who comes from a family where most of our family traditions and meals are 100% meat, it was a very interesting and hilarious experience for me,” he says.

“The show is also about getting people to question the things they put in their body, not necessarily saying they should be vegan but getting them to think about their health and wellness. “My journey started in 2019 after watching a documentary on Netflix titled What the health and I won’t lie, I was scared. That documentary just gave a different human perspective about meat, wellness and lifestyle so I wasn’t inspired positively, I was quite scared.” “Living in Johannesburg was definitely harder because there are not a lot of restaurants that cater for vegans, but Cape Town is a thousand times better because this is a lifestyle a lot of people are used to,” Masinga adds.

“People have a misconception about what a vegan is but it is a lot of learning for me and breaking stereotypes.” The show takes place at the Protea Fire & Ice Hotel in Tamboerskloof and joining Masinga on stage is Kaapse heavyweights Mel Jones, Yaaseen Barnes and Angel Campey. Masinga, 37, who is originally from Mpumalanga, explains that he doesn’t know for how long he will be vegan but he is on a journey to discover and see how his body reacts and take things from there.