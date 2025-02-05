Hello mense. Hope you all lekker!

Yoh, this week almost had me prepping my column for “cooking with load shedding” but I’m super grateful that’s not the case and load shedding was suspended. Here’s hoping they lock the kamer the switch is in and permanently throw away the key! To follow up on last week’s eggy recipes, this week I want to chat about smoothies, cool-me-down iced teas and warm immune boosters.

Honestly, I feel we could all do with a dose of these. This weather has everyone feeling fluish, sinus-y or having the sniffles. If it’s not super hot and humid, it’s windy or rainy like the weather predicted for today! Our bodies are just as confused as the weather, so let’s turn to Mother Nature for some inspiration.

When it comes to “cool-me-down” drinks, all I think is ice, ice, ice, and more ice. When days are hot and humid, it’s important to stay hydrated. I always up my water intake and try to always keep ice blokkies on hand. I love infusing my water with lemon (it’s great for fighting off the sniffles too), mint, cucumber and even berries. I prep a batch of these, add it to my ice tray, top it up with water and freeze it so it's ready for when I need it.

You can add it in your glass, in your water jug or even prep your water bottle for when you are on the go. Lemon water is extremely popular. But if you are feeling under the weather, have some lemon, ginger and honey tea at night or turmeric milk. It helps ease the nasties and it has health benefits.

Another favourite of mine is having smoothies. They are filling, cools you down lekker and are jam-packed with all the good stuff. In fact, smoothies are so filling, I can happily add in some yoghurt to bulk it up and have it replace breakfast or an on the go lunch. Next time you have extra ripe fruit, pop it in the freezer and make smoothies.

Give these recipes a try, add in those extra nutrients and keep cool, mense! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, Your Cooksister.

Honey Ginger Lemon Tea Ingredients

2 cups of water Juice of half a fresh lemon 1 teaspoon honey

Half tsp piece fresh ginger Method On a stove top, in a tea pot or sauce pan, bring all the ingredients to a boil and simmer for two minutes. Turn off the heat, allow it to cool slightly, strain and enjoy warm or cool and refrigerate for an iced infused tea.

Golden Turmeric Milk Ingredients

1-2 cups milk or almond milk ¼ tsp turmeric ½ tsp size piece ginger

Crack black pepper Pinch fine cinnamon Honey

Method On a stove top, in a tea pot or sauce pan, bring all the ingredients (except the honey) to a boil and simmer for five minutes. Turn off the heat, allow it to cool slightly, strain, add in the honey and enjoy warm.

Ginger and Apple Cider Tea Ingredients 1 cup of water

¼ tsp raw grated ginger ½ tsp tea leaves 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp honey Method On a stove top, in a tea pot or sauce pan, bring ingredients to the boil and simmer for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the honey and apple cider vinegar. Allow to cool and strain. Enjoy warm or refrigerate and enjoy as an iced tea.

Cool me down Tea Ingredients

¼ cucumber sliced 11 mint leaves The juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp size ginger 1 litre sparkling water Method

Mix all ingredients together and add to a fridge-safe jug. Chill and enjoy as desired. Green Juice

Ingredients 1 cup of parsley 2 cups of spinach

1 green apple The juice of 1 lemon 1 small cucumber

3 celery stalks 1 tsp size ginger Method

Juice or blend all ingredients together and enjoy. Tropical Smoothie

Ingredients 1 cup mango pieces 1 cup of pineapple pieces

¼ cup double cream yoghurt ¾ cup milk or orange juice Method

Add all ingredients to your blender and whiz until smooth. Berry Smoothie

Ingredients 2 cups of mixed berries ½ cup double cream yoghurt

1 cup of ice Dash honey Method

Add all ingredients to your blender and whiz until smooth. Green Smoothie Ingredients

4 to 5 leaves of kale or spinach 2 bananas 1 cup blueberries

A few slices of cucumber Mint leaves Inch ginger