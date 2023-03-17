Miley Cyrus is the “happiest she’s been in a long time”. The 30-year-old singer is enjoying the success of her new album Endless Summer Vacation, and she’s also moved on from her high-profile split from Liam Hemsworth.

A source told People: “She’s the healthiest and happiest she's been in a long time. “Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn’t fair. “Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken.”

Cyrus was married to Hemsworth, 33, between 2018 and 2020. But now, she feels ready to “tell her side of the story”, having had time to “process and heal” from their break-up. It’s been widely speculated that some of her new music references her relationship with her ex-husband. But according to an insider, Cyrus doesn’t want to “bash” her ex-husband.

The source said: “She’s not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the break-up.” Cyrus has been dating Maxx Morando since late 2021. The popstar loves that she can “be herself” when she’s with the drummer. Another source said: “He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he’s very low-key. Miley loves these qualities.

“Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other’s careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great.” She also dated Cody Simpson before she announced their split during an Instagram Live in August 2020. The singer insisted, at the time, that they would continue to be good friends, having known each other for a decade.