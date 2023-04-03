Smile 90.4FM breakfast show hosts Bobby Brown and Lindy Lehto have allegedly been axed, immediately after their live show on Friday morning. The Cape Town bilingual radio station announced a sudden shake-up on their website on Friday.

Although the post didn’t reveal much, IOL spoke to a source who said the “sudden changes” are in the wak of the breakfast team being let go. The source said: “Management called them in to break the news and tell them that their contacts would not be renewed.” Programme manager Naveen Singh said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the current talent for all their efforts in getting us where we are today. We wish them everything of the best for the future.”

Bobby Brown said: “I was part of the Smile FM family from well before the first broadcast on the morning of 25 March 2013. “Up until that point, we had been busy for three months pulling it all together and making sure we gave Cape Town a brand-new, exciting choice in radio. “I have been privileged to co-host the breakfast show ever since, first alongside Eloise Pretorius, then Tracey Lange and for the last few years, Lindy Lehto.