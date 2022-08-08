Ernest Carlo Solomon, the son of the late Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, has tied the knot with his long time girlfriend, Faren, on Saturday in Hermanus. The pair have been together for 16 years, ‘on and off’, and met in Hermanus when Faren was staying down the road from his family business, says Ernest.

The handsome groom shared pictures of himself and his lovely bride, and told the Daily Voice that he wants to be a better man than his notorious father was. “I grew up looking up to my father who had multiple women and I thought that was the right thing to do and that is how it should be, until the holy spirit spoke to me and said I need to get married because the Bible says that it is not good for a man to be by himself. I gave my life to God because I want to live right. “Over the years I was bymekaar with a lot of other girls, some were good women but I had to put that to a stop and settle down.”

Ernest, who has survived multiple gunshot wounds over the years, has six children, but none with his wife. He says that by getting married he is showing his kids how a man is supposed to treat a woman. “My son plays rugby and has a lot of girls surrounding him so I need to lead by example and show him that one woman is enough.