The SABC has suspended Skeem Saam actor Sebasa Mogale pending an investigation involving a cryptocurrency scam. Mogale, also a Thobela FM drive show host, is embroiled in a bitcoin scandal that saw around 140 people, including loyal listeners, losing their life savings.

Gugu Ntuli, SABC group executive corporate affairs and marketing said: “Thobela FM has taken a decision to unschedule Sebasa Mogale, (Ntshirogele) Afternoon Drive presenter, following the Carte Blanche exposé. “Mr Mogale is being afforded an opportunity to resolve the issues raised in the recent broadcast... “The station takes the welfare of its vulnerable listeners seriously and will leave no stone unturned in its investigation of this matter.”

Mogale’s suspension from the national radio station comes after Carte Blanche exposed the scam. In the episode, which aired on May 15, host Macfarlane Moleli spoke to some of the victims of the scheme, which was advertised on Thobela FM. In his defence, Mogale issued a statement on May 20, called the Carte Blanche allegations “false”.

“I am a drive radio show host and businessman who recently became a network marketer...” he said. “In all my presentations…I never imposed or coerced anyone to sign up. In fact, I would encourage everyone to do their own research, especially because I know that not everyone is familiar... “Advertisements that were placed on SABC, Thobela FM were accompanied by a clear disclaimer that encouraged listeners to consult a financial advisor as I am not a financial expert...