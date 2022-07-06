Local actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza, popularly known for playing Shaka on The Queen, is no stranger to trending on social media, and most of the time it’s for the wrong reasons. This time is no different. In a racy video that’s gone viral, Khoza is seen performing sexual acts on a woman. Somewhere along the video he looks directly into the camera before going back to the job at hand.

The jaw-dropping video has caught all sorts of attention on social media, with people saying they are tired of Khoza constantly messing up and jeopardising his career. “Opened twitter to see SK Khoza looking at me dead in the eye while he has his hands in p***, that’s enough Twitter for 1 day.🙏🏽” said @hello_masego. Opened twitter to see SK Khoza looking at me dead in the eye while he has his hands in p*ssy,thats enough twitter for 1 day.🙏🏽 — Pewdiepie 𓃵 (@hello_masego) July 6, 2022 @HermaineM wrote: “SK Khoza is always trending for the wrong reasons, destroying his reputation and career.”

SK Khoza is always trending for the wrong reasons, destroying his reputation & career. — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) July 6, 2022 @Collen_KM commented: “SK Khoza is the only celebrity in the country that never disappoints when it comes to giving his fans something to talk about, even myself I can’t compete with him on that department.” SK Khoza is the only celebrity in the country that never disappoints when it comes to giving his fans something to talk about, even my self I can’t compete with him on that department. — Collen (@Collen_KM) July 6, 2022 Following the drama, Khoza opened an OnlyFans account. He posted a picture on his Instagram page with the caption: “Just subscribe once” #NoNeedToStealMyEish“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Sk Khoza (@skcoza) His fans saluted him for handling the situation.

kariterian_seshoene commented: “Your marketing strategy is on another level my guy. Damn!!! 😂😂😂😂.” And fash_ngobese wrote: “Lol yow dawg I really LOVE how you handle these situations…. uyi GHOSTI ni***!” In April, Khoza topped Twitter trends list after a video of him losing his cool went viral.