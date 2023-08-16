Wellington might as well be renamed the home of Shoprite and Checkers Championship Boerewors Competition, as no less than five of the town’s residents made it to this year’s top 10 finalists. One of them is chef and entrepreneur Tyron Adams, who spent more than a year researching the requirements and developing a lekker boerewors recipe.

“When I entered in 2021, I wasn’t well prepared with regards to the specific rules and specifications for making boerewors, but I was determined to try again and am very excited that my hard work has paid off. Winning will allow me to expand my business and bring it one step closer to being sustainable,” he said. The Wellington finalists, along with Brackenfell entrant Eddie Hawkes, will join four other contestants from the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KZN at an event in Cape Town on Saturday, August 26, where they will prepare and cook their wors for judges Zola Nene, Jeff Schueremans, James Khoza and Carmen Niehaus. The winner will take home kwaai prizes – including a new Toyota Fortuner – and the coveted title of 2023 Boerewors Champion.

The winning recipe will also be for sale in Shoprite and Checkers stores from September 8. The other Wellington contestants are Xavier Blaauw, Roland Blaauw, Gustav Piek and Yvonne Blaauw. The four out-of-towners are Mshasheni Mabotja from Polokwane, Olivier Kritzinger from Joubertina, Connie Viljoen from Richard’s Bay, and Roy Erasmus from Newcastle.