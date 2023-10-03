In a stunning performance night, the top six contestants on Idols SA offered a nostalgic nod to memorable opening auditions and later set the stage on fire with the tunes of Grammy Award winners. The Cape’s Envic Booysen was the first contestant to own the stage, in a homage to Karabo’s rendition of Nathi’s Nomvula.

Envic, 25, then delivered a heartfelt performance of When a Man Loves a Woman. “You’re destined for stardom,” noted Somizi Mhlongo, while JR Bogopa advised him on fine-tuning his stage theatrics. The singer, who is a former general worker at the Elgin Free Range Chicken Factory, told IOL: “Hitting the stage with my first Top 12 performance and getting the good response that I got really gave me the confidence to show up and tackle every performance like it’s my last.

HIGH NOTE: Envic Booysen from Grabouw “I’ve been fortunate and blessed enough to win the hearts of South Africans and that has kept me thus far in the competition. “From the Top 12, the road was not all smooth sailing, I’ve had a few bumps on stage as well as behind the scenes, but I believe as a true artist, you must be able to handle the good and the bad. “Being in the Top 6 definitely feels so surreal but I’m so thankful for this opportunity. I’m finally living my dream and for that I’m forever grateful, I’m excited for the journey that lies ahead and wherever it might lead me.”