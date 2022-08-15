Actor and comedian Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi is mourning the loss of his mother and fellow author Ntombizanele Jaqueline Ngesi. Taking to social media over the weekend, Ngesi told his followers that he’s still struggling to come to terms with his mother’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) In a short video clip shared on his Instagram Stories, Ngesi said: “Today was a good day. I haven't cried, which is a change, but I do feel hollow and empty, and nothing seems like it matters. “It is weird because I had a good day, now I have guilt like I loved my mother less because I didn't have a bad day today. “The mourning process is going. It's a bit of a roller coaster ride, but I just want to say, I'm burying my mother on Thursday, never ever prepares you for that, but I loved her too much for her to have to bury me, so I'll take this.

“But it's not easy. I'll never be the same again.” Ngesi announced that the family matriarch’s “final service” will be held at the Hillsong Church, 1 Kinetic Way, Century City, Cape Town, on August 18 at 10am. The details of Ntombizanele Jaqueline Ngesi’s funeral. Picture: Instagram Ngesi added that the celebration would be open to everyone wanting to celebrate her life.

“Hey guys, some of you have been asked if they can attend the funeral. Just letting you know, Black things, there are no invites. It's you mlungus, who you do this invite k**, it's open, come and eat meat, eat scones, come and cry with me. “My mother loved attention, and she loved being celebrated, so come and celebrate the life of an incredible woman whom I'm honoured to call my mother. Come and see me cry, and I'm going to be crying.” “The Woman King” actor broke the news of his 67-year-old mother’s untimely death on social media on August 12.

The cause of death is yet to be announced. “My everything is gone! #mommy #queen,” tweeted Ngesi. My everything is gone! #mommy #queen — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 12, 2022 In another post, he wrote: “There are no words in the world to describe how lost and dead I feel inside ….”

There are no words in the world to describe how lost and dead I feel inside …. #ripmommy pic.twitter.com/EMXsk5bWZ9 — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 13, 2022 On Instagram, fans and friends shared their messages of condolences. Actor and director Mandla N wrote: “I’m so sorry my brother, condolences. Strength to you and your family.” Singer Nandi Madida said: “Your beautiful relationship with your mother truly inspired me. Thanks for being the blueprint for what unconditional love looks like 🙏🏽💗. Love you my dear friend, until you both meet again.”