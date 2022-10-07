Known for his controversial tweets and vuurige commentary, SA personality Siv Ngesi is on a mission to get into the boxing ring and moer rapper Cassper Nyovest. But his request is being ignored by the kwaito star, and Ngesi reckons it’s because Nyovest is bang for him.

‘BANG’: Cassper Nyovest The actor, model and comedian told IOL: “I will fight anyone, even Big Zulu, but they’re avoiding me because they’re scared of me.” In a string of Twitter appeals to Nyovest, Ngesi posted: “I’ve been trending for 3 days because you guys want me to fight @casspernyovest .. While you’re at it, please watch @WomanKingMovie!” Iv been trending for 3 days because you guys want me to fight @casspernyovest .. While you’re at it ,please watch @WomanKingMovie! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 5, 2022 Tweeps are calling for Ngesi’s offer to be taken up by Nyovest, and are betting on Siv to “open a can of whip-ass” on the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker.

Mense also suggested Ngesi fight Clint Brink, but the 36-year-old is clearly targeting certain individuals while reminding almal that he won’t back down. cassper don’t want those hands from siv ngesi man. that guy will knock you out and do some fruity shit. — ً (@oozyooh) October 3, 2022 Ngesi said: “Clint is a great guy and we both have been fighting for years. That would be an epic fight with no bad blood. But I want Cassper or Big Zulu to come fight me. I even released a video of me boxing in heels and I said I will even fight them in heels.” Nyovest and fellow rapper Priddy Ugly recently took to the ring in Pretoria in what could possibly be the shortest match witnessed in a series of challenges by Cassper.