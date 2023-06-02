That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of rape. The 47-year-old star faces up to 30 years in the mang after being found guilty during a retrial in Los Angeles on Wednesday of drugging and raping two women.

Masterson was convicted by a jury of seven women and five men. However, the jury failed to reach a verdict on a third count that alleged Masterson raped a long-time girlfriend. During the trial, Masterson was accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. The actor was accused of drugging the women before assaulting them. It was also alleged that Masterson – who did not testify – used his links to the Church of Scientology to escape the repercussions for years.

The women claimed that they were intimidated, harassed and stalked by the Church. In his defence, his lawyers argued that the acts were consensual. They also questioned the reliability of the witnesses. Masterson faced a retrial in Los Angeles after jurors failed to reach a verdict in 2022.

Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo declared a mistrial following lengthy deliberations by the jurors. The judge said at the time: “I find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked.” The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said they were “disappointed with the outcome”.