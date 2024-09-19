It’s all about our heritage this month and I am celebrating another duo that holds a special place in the hearts of Cape Town. Legendary saxophonist Nuraan Boltman and her equally iconic sister Madeegha Anders are uniting on stage on Friday, 27 September, to assist Nuraan’s daughter Zahra, an award-winning karate champ.

Zahra will represent South Africa at the World Karate Tournament in Venice later this year, so her mom and aunt are doing what they can to raise funds for her. Champion: Zahra Boltman. Picture: supplied Please support this show to help make a young woman’s dreams come true. The event will take place at the famous Barrons venue in Schaapkraal.