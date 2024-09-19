It’s all about our heritage this month and I am celebrating another duo that holds a special place in the hearts of Cape Town.
Legendary saxophonist Nuraan Boltman and her equally iconic sister Madeegha Anders are uniting on stage on Friday, 27 September, to assist Nuraan’s daughter Zahra, an award-winning karate champ.
Zahra will represent South Africa at the World Karate Tournament in Venice later this year, so her mom and aunt are doing what they can to raise funds for her.
Please support this show to help make a young woman’s dreams come true.
The event will take place at the famous Barrons venue in Schaapkraal.
Tickets are R200 per person and it includes a 3 course finger supper.
For tickets call or Whatsapp 0827263065 or 0824664805.
Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.
See you there!