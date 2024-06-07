Celebrating Cape Coloured culture and the Kaaps language, drama group Alive In Kaaps is set to perform at the Baxter Theatre this Saturday with their show ‘Assitie Virrie Here Wassie’. The show promises to be a rich cultural experience, highlighting the unique linguistic and musical heritage of Cape Town.

Alive in Kaaps (AIK) is a dynamic collective of artists who have been captivating audiences with their unique musical interpretations of the Psalms since their formation in July 2022. Originating under the guidance of Wycliffe Bible Translators, AIK’s journey began with the task of translating the Psalms into Kaaps. The group’s inherent creativity soon led them to transform these translations into soulful songs.

drama group Alive In Kaaps pic supplied Their hit single ‘Assitie virrie Here wassie’ further solidified their impact, topping the CCFM Top 20 playlist for six consecutive weeks and remaining in the Top 10 for six months. The song has been playlisted on 25 radio stations, showcasing AIK’s widespread appeal. Language expert Chevan van Rooi says: “Kaaps is not slang as we were told all these years. It's an actual language.”

Spearheaded by coordinator Shawn George, AIK debuted their production on 1-2 April 2023 at Father House AOG Church in Heideveld. The production was met with resounding applause and positive reviews, marking the start of a successful series of performances. AIK’s diverse team includes singers, poets, rappers, and musicians and together, they have performed at prestigious venues such as The Artscape Theatre and the Joseph Stone Auditorium, bringing their vibrant performances to a broad audience.