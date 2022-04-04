These Cape Town musicians started Ramadaan on a good note when they handed out huge food parcels to 100 needy families on the Cape Flats at the weekend.

Singers Mujahid George, Nur Abrahams, Loukmaan Adams and other stars prepared the parcels at the Ghoema Theatre in Bo-Kaap on Saturday.

The dite was then delivered personally by the singers to 100 families in various areas.

Mujahid said the families included people from all walks of life.

Instead of the limelight and applause, the brothers in music worked hard as they quietly packed the kos, teaming up with the Gift of The Givers to bless families in need.

The food parcel handover was the brainchild of Mujahid, from Bo-Kaap, who roped in his famous friends who have been working with him throughout the lockdown period.

“We have a bigger responsibility (to our communities), especially when things go well, and this is the time (Ramadaan) when we have to remember those who aren’t by the means to have a simple meal at night,” says Mujahid.

“Over these days of Ramadaan, I will be at home, breaking fast with my family every night.

“I’m feeling happy that 100 families are also able to enjoy something to eat because we were used as vessels to bring this to life.

“We could never have done this without the help from Gift of the Givers, the people who donated and my colleagues Loukmaan Adams, Nur Abrahams and everyone here, and a special thanks to Kader Miller who willingly offered us this space to do it from.”

PREP: Loukmaan Adams

The large grocery packs contained 10kg of rice, a box of apples, pears, oranges, carrots, potatoes, onions, squash and tomatoes, another bag packed with a six-pack of milk, 5kg maize meal and 5kg cake flour and another bag filled with oil, spaghetti, peanut butter, salt and juice.

The final bag was filled with falooda syrup, boeber mix, dates, sugar beans, red lentils (dhal), macaroni, soup mix, masala, oats, and sugar.

