It’s the big weekend so let’s get the party started with some lekker laughter brought to you by comedian, actor, filmmaker and content creator Masood Boomgaard.
Catch his stand-up comedy live on Friday night and Saturday in Cape Town.
This entertainment spectacular, called Self-Help Singh, will be on at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice.
Boomgaard is a household name who needs no introduction as your favourite alternative life coach will take you on a satirical journey of mindfulness and healing, and all the juicy bits in between, to keep you lagging you stukkend.
It’s a two-day stand-up comedy special, so why not stay the night and check out the accommodation deals on offer at the hotel.
Masood has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade and is regarded as one of the country’s top comedy talents.
Tickets for the show start from R150 and can be purchased from Quicket. The show will run from 8pm until 10pm on both days.