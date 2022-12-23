It’s the big weekend so let’s get the party started with some lekker laughter brought to you by comedian, actor, filmmaker and content creator Masood Boomgaard. Catch his stand-up comedy live on Friday night and Saturday in Cape Town.

This entertainment spectacular, called Self-Help Singh, will be on at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice. OFFER: Get some ‘help’ from Singh Boomgaard is a household name who needs no introduction as your favourite alternative life coach will take you on a satirical journey of mindfulness and healing, and all the juicy bits in between, to keep you lagging you stukkend. It’s a two-day stand-up comedy special, so why not stay the night and check out the accommodation deals on offer at the hotel.