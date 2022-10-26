The ongoing debate on how sanitary pads should be free and condoms sold has sparked the interest of Cape Town singer and voiceover artist Lauren-Lee, who is now a brand ambassador for The New Heritage Foundation. The foundation addresses period poverty while going into schools to educate laaities on the reproductive system, as well as distributing organic reusable pads.

You might recognise Lauren-Lee from a Cape Flats group who went viral with their rendition of Beyonce’s Irreplaceable. “I was at a networking event when the founder of the NPO spoke and explained what the organisation is all about and what they do and in that moment I was like, ‘I need to get involved’, and we exchanged numbers,” says Lauren-Lee. “I feel like the organisation is different from other pad drives because they go into schools and educate girls as well as boys on the reproductive system of a woman, and I think that is so amazing because not many men or boys are educated on the topic.”

She says the organisation also makes their own reusable organic sanitary towels which is mainly distributed in rural areas where the need is greater. “[This way] learners don’t have to miss out on school when they are menstruating,” adds Lauren-Lee. The 28-year-old from Kuils River says she feels fortunate for the chance to teach youngsters about period poverty.