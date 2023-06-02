Winter might be upon us but Cape Town’s most beloved and iconic jazz festival, the Jazzathon, is back with a warme lineup of local and international acts. Known as The People’s Festival, the Cape Town Jazzathon African Celebration will hit the Grand Arena from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, with the best of local music, as well as the legendary American guitar maestro Stanley Jordan.

Music lovers can look forward to the likes of Chad Saaiman, YoungstaCPT, Don Vino, Paxton, Jonathan Rubain, Kyle Shepherd, Jimmy Dludlu, The Lady Day Big Band, Penelope Radsma, Adelia Douw, Seth Grey, Sarah-Jane Thomas, The Black Ties and Cameron Ward, as well as the Jazzathon All Star Band. MEN OF HARMONY: The Black Ties Promotor and organiser Craig Parks says: “This is not our first, nor our last, attempt at raising the bar in delivering exactly what the audience wants and expects to hear the very second they arrive at the hallowed halls of GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.” Saaiman says he is excited to be part of this year’s showcase.