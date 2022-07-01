A Khayelitsha school choir received a hero’s welcome after winning a massive national competition. Injongo Primary School came out tops after impressing the judges with their rendition of the song, Glorious, in the English category of the ABC Motsepe National School Choral Eisteddfod in Johannesburg.

It is one of the biggest choral music competitions in South Africa under the Department of Basic Education. The choir flew back into town on Wednesday, hours after their victory in Jozi. CELEBRATIONS: Injongo choir. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) On Thursday afternoon, the school had a big celebration for the excited choir members, their fellow students and parents.

Deputy principal and conductor Mandla Kala said they had entered only one category. “We were in the English category and we only sang that one song, Glorious, which put us in first position. “We didn’t enter in the other categories, we thought we should only focus on this one.”

They competed with eight other schools from other provinces. CELEBRATIONS: Injongo choir. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) “We have entered this competition many times before and we would come second or third. “That didn’t discourage us, we were determined to win and we did it.”

Mandla adds: “This was not an easy job for us, we went to music camp. “We worked really hard with the support of the parents, the principal and the school governing body. “The effort they put in is now visible with the trophy we came back with.”

When the children arrived at home, parents and other residents filled the streets and started singing. Proud mom Philiswa Marman-Faba says they have been trying to win for over a decade. “The school has been entering competitions for the past 13 years and in the past eight years, they were in the top three,” she says.

“This is really good news for everyone in Khayelitsha because these are kids from one of the poorest black townships and they have made us proud. “Now we have kids who are going to be musicians because of this choir and the win.” The celebrations ended with a street parade, holding their trophy up high.