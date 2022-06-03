Manenberg resident Raphael Jacobs wants to host a sports/fun day on 16 June to give youngsters and their parents a break from gang violence. Raphael, 36, says he decided to organise the event, where he will host a five-a-side football tournament and have entertainment for kids, to show that residents still care about their community and can stand up against gang violence.

On Thursday June 16, Raphael is hoping to host the event in the area known as The Sevens in a park behind Helen Court. Cape Town 2-6-2022 Manenberg resident Raphael Jacobs wants to host a sports fun day on 16 June to give youngsters and their parents a break from gang violence.pic supplied “I want to have this day where people can just forget about the violence and the other issues so we can see that there are good people that live here. “Almost everybody here loves football, so I’m hoping people can put teams together for a great day and also have entertainment like bouncing castles or even a few stalls.