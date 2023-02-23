The legendary actor, 67, was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and his family, which includes wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, are all trying to ensure that he lives “as full a life as possible”.

A source said: “The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain are exercised.”

WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK: His family

The Hollywood star has Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight, with Emma, as well as Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Demi.

Emma is particularly determined that her kids will have great memories of their dad.