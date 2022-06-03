The Shumeez Scott Foundation, a group of special needs persons, is gearing up to host their first ever production at the Artscape this month. The members, most of whom have been diagnosed with Down Syndrome and Autism, are excited for the production called Rhythm of the Night, but founder Bahia Janodien says they are desperately in need of a space for the members to rehearse.

They are currently practising in Magnolia Street but she says it’s not safe while rainy weather is also an issue. “We are really desperate for a space for our members to practise for the upcoming show, we can’t afford to pay a lot of money for a hall. “We have a hall opposite where we are based but we don’t have the money to use it. We are hoping a good Samaritan can help us out.”