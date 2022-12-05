Down syndrome ambassador Shumeez Scott refused to have a birthday party this year when the less fortunate have niks to eat. So instead of having a bash, she celebrated her 23rd birthday serving akhni to the Lentegeur community.

“I didn’t want to have a party. I told my mommy that I wanted to give out food to people out there, because they don’t have any food. “My daddy made akhni for them that day for about 350 community members.” The Mitchells Plain resident says one of her dreams was to provide for the less fortunate.

“People don’t have anything like blankets, food and clothes and we decided to come together and make sure everyone gets something,” Shumeez explains. “On my birthday I prayed to God and asked me to help touch people’s hearts, to make them happy so they can see what I feel. “I know people don’t have the courage to do what I do and I’m telling them to follow their dreams to make a difference in our society, to make others happy.”

Shumeez started the birthday drive when she turned 21. “I want to share what I have with other people,” she adds. “I don’t want a party, I told my mom that it’s too much money for them, so we should do something for the poor instead.”