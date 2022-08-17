Calling all Cape Town dancers! Do you have what it takes to be the next Red Bull Dance Your Style Global champ? On Saturday, 20 August, you will get an opportunity to haal uit en wys as the biggest street dance competition in the world is back in Cape Town to search for the best performers the Mother City has to offer.

Auditions take place at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre and registration is at 11am. The top 16 street dancers will compete in the national final in Pretoria this October, and on Saturday the crowd decides who the winner for Cape Town will be. Mzansi’s top street dancers such as Yakin (hip hop), Seeflehx (allstyle), Taylor Spelman (waacking/vogue) and the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 wildcard dominating in sbujwa, SB the Tribe, will be hosting workshops in the build up to the main qualifier event which will showcase battles featuring the best dancer in Cape Town.

“People should understand the values of the body and movement because movement is free and not limited. “I want to encourage the youth to have freedom when they dance and know how to improvise so that they don’t just compete for the sake of competing because that will cause you to do things rough and fast,” says Mpho Gift Ramarou a.k.a SB the Tribe. IN THE ZONE: Mpho aka SB the Tribe “When you have your composure, your movements come out nice and will keep the audience captivated and interested.”