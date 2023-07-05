Kanye West was mocked over his anti-Semitic scandals in The Idol finale. The 46-year-old rapper was dropped by a string of big-name brands and sued by an ex-employee in November over multiple instances in which he allegedly praised Adolf Hitler and Nazism in various business meetings, and was the butt of a joke as HBO’s series wrapped up.

It saw Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star character Jocelyn referencing Kanye’s reported appreciation for Hitler. The 24-year-old actress’ character put on a showcase for her management team in an attempt to convince them she was ready to go back on tour and her agent on the show said: “You know, f****** Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler.” Kanye entered a settlement agreement with the employee who alleged he praised Hitler, and denied the claims made in the settlement.

It later emerged the rapper wanted to name his 2018 album Hitler after the German tyrant – but changed his mind for unknown reasons, CNN reported. West also allegedly professed his love for the Fuehrer in the same TMZ interview that he infamously argued that slavery was a “choice”. Companies including adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase and Vogue severed ties with West.