If it’s old school that floats your boat then you don’t want to miss our Soul Sisters featuring international superstar Robin S, live at the Grand Arena in GrandWest on May 27. Sharing the stage with the You’ve Got To Show Me Love American diva will be South Africa’s cream of the crop including Vuvu Khumalo, Tracey Carter, Amy Jones, Andrea Fortuin, Ramaine Barreiro and Collide hitmaker Lady Zamar alongside the Sweet Chilli Band.

HITMAKER: Lady Zamar with her band Robin S, aka Robin Stone, was born on April 27, 1962, and is still burning up the dance floors with her massive hits. She has had three No 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Dance Club playchart, so get ready to skut jou biscuit to treffers such as Show Me Love, Luv 4 Luv and It Must Be Love, as well as her new single See It My Way. The Daily Voice caught up with some of the Soul Sisters and Khumalo says she looks forward to being back on stage with her fellow divas.

PULLS OUT THE STOPS: Vuvu Khumalo “The last Soul Sisters was such a great success and I feel I am being treated very well to be back on the show, but it’s maybe because of my dramatic entrance I had the last time,” she jokes. “This time around I would like to do music that can captivate the females ... the strength of a woman. So I am going to be pulling out of the bag a Mary J Blige type of look with a touch of Aretha Franklin.” Singing sensation Jones says she too, will be pulling out all the stops with some new music: “I am so so excited, It’s truly a blessing to be part of this show again! And I love performing on the Grand Arena stage.