When spunky Cassidy Bailey takes to the dance floor and starts twirling, one can almost forget she’s in a wheelchair. The disabled Athlone ballroom and Latin dancer is a national champion and is now set to compete in Johannesburg but needs a financial push to get there.

The 16-year-old was born with Spina bifida, an illness which occurs when a baby’s spinal cord fails to develop or close properly while in the womb. Cassidy is paralysed from the hip down but this has not stopped the bubbly teen from achieving her dream to dance. She does ballroom and latin, spiritual dancing and even belly dancing.

Cassidy says her disability has never kept her from moving. She and her dance partner Thabiso Biyela have been dancing together for five years at Angelo’s Dance School. JOY: Cassidy and Thabiso in action The two will be competing at the Rumba in the Jungle competition at Sun City in September and need financial assistance.

Cassidy’s mother Esmarelda Bailey said her daughter is a real fighter. “She is wearing a urine bag and stool bag for life and has a ventilator shunt in the brain,” she says. “She has had 51 operations already and got her WP colours and SA colours for disabled dancing as well as WP colours for disabled sports.

“She has won 180 trophies and in 2018 and 2019 she won the WP championship and SA champs in Bloemfontein. She adds: “We are going to Sun City from September 21-25. We need R10 500 for Cassidy, Thabiso and myself. My husband is the only breadwinner at the moment.” She says Cassidy started dancing when she was seven years old and the duo practice every Sunday.