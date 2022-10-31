Madonna has never been skaam to express herself. The pop icon shared a klomp new kaal selfies to her Instagram Stories this past weekend to flashback to her original Sex era in the early 90s.

She posed in a white under-bust corset with lollipop and money-bag emojis over her nipples. A second, since-deleted snap depicted the pop icon in the same getup, leaning forward with text overlay that read “Went from candy to money” censoring her “material girls”, per TMZ. Another pic showed her in black leather corset-clad torso with a candy emoji over her, ahem, Madge.

The Like a Virgin performer, 64, has been going hard in remembering the most unabashedly “sex-plicit” chapter of her legendary career in light of the 30th anniversary of her coffee-table book Sex, a volume of soft-core kaalgat photographs of the singer, and the debut of her album Erotica the same month of October 1992. 90S GIRL: Madonna Early last week, Madonna posted a selfie in which she appeared to Vogue while wearing vibrator necklaces from “pleasure jewellery” brand Crave. The Hung Up singer recently tried to take credit for the success of several more recent sexually out-there pop moments from other female superstars.